18:52 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 'Yamina tossed aside at the moment of truth' Ayelet Shaked of the right wing Yamina party has expressed dismay that her party "has been tossed aside at the moment of truth' as the unity coalition government between Likud and Blue and White takes shape. She laments that her party has not been consulted by Netanyahu and that all of her information about the new government is coming from the media. ► ◄ Last Briefs