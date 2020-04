18:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Israeli company making face masks with 3-D printer technology An Israeli company Mafil Ltd. is making face masks with 3-D printer technology for the use of medical professionals. The masks are being given away at no cost. ► ◄ Last Briefs