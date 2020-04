18:35 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Busiest synagogue in the world closes in Bnei Brak The busiest synagogue in the world has been closed. It is located in Bnei Brak and 20,000 people pray there every day. Up until a few days ago, there were not even doors on the synagogue entrance but now doors have been installed and they are locked. ► ◄ Last Briefs