18:28 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 More than 7,000 violations of COVID-19 safety measures reported 7,404 violations of coronavirus safety measures have been reported. 5,226 of those were issued for going out into the public domain for no essential purpose, while hundreds of citations have been issued for violating quarantine restrictions or for gathering or praying in groups.