18:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 'We may not permit anyone to leave Bnei Brak for the present time' Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan has reacted to the possibility of confining residents of Bnei Brak, a city adjacent to Tel Aviv where one-third of the population have tested positive for COVID-19. "I do not call this a curfew or a quarantine," Erdan said, "but there are certain areas such as Bnei Brak with a high rate of infection where we may not allow anyone to leave for the present time." ► ◄ Last Briefs