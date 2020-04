17:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Report: Ministry of Education awarded to Blue and White According to a Channel 13 report the Ministry of Education will be in the hands of the left wing Blue and White party during the first year and a half of the coalition agreement. The right wing Yamina party has announced that if this report proves to be true it will stay out of the government and sit in the opposition. ► ◄ Last Briefs