17:35 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 IDF to assist police in Bnei Brak where 1/3 of population has COVID-19 Soldiers from the IDF will be assisting local police in battling the coronavirus in Bnei Brak, an ultra-orthodox enclave adjacent to Tel Aviv where one-third of the population has tested positive for the coronavirus. The effort is being coordinated by the IDF's Home Front Command.