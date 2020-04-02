'Today I sang for the 6 million voices that were silenced'

Israeli singer and army enlistee Noa Kirel sang today (Thursday) in the Knesset as part of the memorial service honoring those who died in the camps and in the ghettos during World War II, as well as those who sacrificed their lives in Israel's wars. Kirel sang a song about a child who perished in the Holocaust.

"The holy combination of standing on the dais of the Knesseet in an IDF uniform while singing about a child murdered in the Holocaust gives me chills," Kirel said. "Many members of my family perished in the Holocaust and I can't imagine that they would have dreamed that the day would come when one of their own would stand as a soldier in the house of representatives of a Jewish state and would sing to their memory.

Today I sang in a loud voice for the six million voices that were silenced."