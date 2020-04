17:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Ethiopian Knesset member donates 20% of her salary to the needy Pnina Tamano-Shata, the first female Ethiopian Knesset member, is donating 20% of her salary. Half of her donation will go to a non-profit social welfare organization and the other half to a needy family. "This is the least I can do," Tamano-Shata said, "other than looking forward to better days ahead." ► ◄ Last Briefs