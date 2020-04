16:55 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Kinneret level continues to rise, 34.5 centimeters less than full The Kinneret level continues to rise with an increase of 6.5 centimeters during the past week. The Kinneret or Sea of Galilee is responsible for much of Israel's water supply and is currently just 34.5 centimeters below full capacity. ► ◄ Last Briefs