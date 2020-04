16:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Military activities in Judea and Samaria continue as usual Military activities and checkpoints continue their usual activities despite the coronavirus crisis. In recent days, a terrorist throwing rocks at passing cars was killed by Israeli forces. Checkpoint crews are outfitted with masks and gloves and are minimizing contact with passengers of checked vehicles. ► ◄ Last Briefs