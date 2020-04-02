|
Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20
'Private lab could produce 10,000 test kits a day'
Knesset member Yoav Kisch of the Yamina faction has demanded elimination of bureaucratic delays and immediate authorization for a private lab to extend working hours so it can produce 10,000 corona test kits a day in addition to those already in production from a variety of sources.
"We must rapidly develop the capacity to administer 30,000 tests a day," Kisch said, "and cannot afford to fail in this mission."
