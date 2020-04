16:16 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Justice Ministry to Blue and White, Internal Security to Likud As part of the new unity government agreement, the Justice Ministry has been handed over to Avi Nissenkorn of the leftist Blue and White party while the Internal Security Ministry remains with Likud, as Miri Regev has been given that portfolio. ► ◄ Last Briefs