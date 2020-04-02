16:07 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Jewish communities throughout the world suffering from corona crisis Jewish communities throughout the world are suffering from the coronavirus crisis. Four members of the permanent minyan in Morocco's main synagogue have died after infection with the virus. In Memphis, Tennessee, there is a shortage of Passover necessities and kosher food. China appears to be the only country where Jews are once again able to gather and have returned to praying in synagogues. ► ◄ Last Briefs