Extreme safety measures urged for ultra-orthodox Jerusalem areas

Extreme safety measures for Jerusalem's ultra-orthodox neighborhoods have been urged by Ofer Berkovitch of Hitorarut, a Jerusalem political faction known for its secular bent. Ofer is concerned that without such measures these neighborhoods could share the fate of Bnei Brak, an ultra-orthodox enclave near Tel Aviv where one in three residents has been infected with the coronavirus.

It is thought that the widespread phenomenon of large families living in small apartments has contributed to a higher rate of coronavirus infection among the ultra-orthodox population.