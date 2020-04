15:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Chief Rabbis in wake of COVID-19: Keep this Shabbat Read more Unprecedented joint call from Chief Rabbis of the world for Jewry to unite this Shabbat as a spiritual response to the coronavirus ► ◄ Last Briefs