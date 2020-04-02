Chief Rabbis from across the world call for Shabbat of unity

"At a time when our world feels like it is falling apart, let’s pull together to keep it together", the rabbis wrote in a joint statement, "This Shabbat is Shabbat Hagadol – the great Shabbat. Let’s keep it together".

The Rabbis who joined the initiative are Chief Rabbi of Moscow and President of the Conference of European Rabbis - Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom - Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of Argentina - Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich, Chief Rabbi of Argentina - Rabbi Yosef Chehebar , Chief Rabbi of Israel - Rabbi David Lau, Chief Rabbi of Israel - Rabbi Yizchak Yosef, Chief Rabbi of France - Rabbi Haïm Korsia, Chief Rabbi of Russia - Rabbi Berel Lazar, Chief Rabbi of Brussels - Rabbi Albert Guigui, Chief Rabbi of Rome - Rabbi Dr Riccardo Di Segni, and Chief Rabbi of South Africa - Rabbi Dr Warren Goldstein.