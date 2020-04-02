Bnei Akiva youth making masks out of old shirts

70,000 Bnei Akiva national-religious youth are making masks out of old shirts that carry the symbol of their movement. A video with directions on how to make the masks has been produced by Yair Shahal, Bnei Akiva's secreatary general.

The mask making is just one aspect of the multi-faceted response of the youth movement to the coronavirus crisis that has centered on rendering assistance to the underprivileged, the elderly, and other needy segments of the Israeli population.