Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20
Bnei Akiva youth making masks out of old shirts
70,000 Bnei Akiva national-religious youth are making masks out of old shirts that carry the symbol of their movement. A video with directions on how to make the masks has been produced by Yair Shahal, Bnei Akiva's secreatary general.
The mask making is just one aspect of the multi-faceted response of the youth movement to the coronavirus crisis that has centered on rendering assistance to the underprivileged, the elderly, and other needy segments of the Israeli population.
