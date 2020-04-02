Infectious disease expert Fauci receives death threats, 24/7 security

The infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has received death threats and is now receiving 24/7 protection from the Secret Service. Dr. Fauci heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases and has been criticized for his opinions that often run counter to those of President Trump. Fauci has now received death threats, thought to be coming from the extreme right, for his differences with the President.

Political enemies of Trump, on the other hand, have praised Fauci as "a speaker of truth, as opposed to the President." In Trump's daily press conferences, Fauci is at his side and often may differ with or correct the opinions offered by the President. Trump says he does not understand why anyone would threaten Fauci since "everybody likes him."