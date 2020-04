15:07 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Dr. Fauci, Pres. Trump's coronavirus adviser, receives death threats Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top medical expert on the coronavirus pandemic and a member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, is facing threats to his personal safety and now requires personal security from law enforcement at all times, including at his home. ► ◄ Last Briefs