Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20

Drive-in corona testing center set up in East Jerusalem

A drive-in testing center has been set up for residents of East Jerusalem in an effort coordinated by the Jerusalem municipality and Magen David Adom. Those residents who cannot reach the testing center on their own will receive assistance from the municipality and Magen David Adom.