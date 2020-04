14:55 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Jerusalem Faction leadership denounces those who disobey guidelines The leadership of the "Jerusalem Faction" has issued a sharp announcement disassociating itself from people who disobey the guidelines of the Health Ministry and continue to gather for communal prayer. ► ◄ Last Briefs