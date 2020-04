14:14 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Israel to freeze demolitions of inhabited buildings in Area C Channel 13 News reporter Barak Ravid reports that Israel has informed the UN that it will temporarily freeze demolitions of inhabited Palestinian homes and medical clinics in "Area C" of Judea and Samaria due to the coronavirus crisis



According to Ravid, Israeli officials say they told the UN that Israel hopes that this humanitarian concession will not be exploited by the Palestinians to illegally construct new buildings in Area C. ► ◄ Last Briefs