14:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Report: Israel to temporarily freeze Palestinian Arab demolitions Israel informed the UN that it will temporarily freeze demolitions of inhabited Palestinian Arab homes and medical structures in area C of due to the Coronavirus crisis, Channel 13's Barak Ravid reported.