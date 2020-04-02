Knesset checks camera footage to see who was exposed to HM Litzman

A Knesset employee is examining camera footage of the building in order to determine when Health Minister Yaakov Litzman visited the building, and which MKs and government employees need to enter isolation due to having come into contact with him.

Camera footage has indicated that Litzman visited the Knesset on March 26th between 15:42 and 18:02. Knesset members and employees have been contacted and asked to follow the relevant guidelines if they were exposed to the virus.