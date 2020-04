13:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Owner of Nahariya barber shop fined for remaining open Yesterday in Nahariya police issued a fine of NIS 5,000 to the owner of a barber shop that was found to be open in contravention of Health Ministry guidelines. ► ◄ Last Briefs