|
13:34
Reported
News BriefsNissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20
Watch: Longest-ever El Al flight to Melbourne to bring Israelis home
An El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Melbourne, Australia landed in Melbourne this morning, in order to pick up Israeli citizens stranded in Australia and bring them home.
The flight to Melbourne was the longest flight made by El Al in its aviation history - a flight of more than 17 hours.
The flight crew is preparing to take off again at two o'clock this afternoon, and the flight should arrive in Israel at half-past-seven in the morning.
Last Briefs