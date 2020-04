13:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Spain records 950 deaths in single day, highest ever The number of fatalities from coronavirus in Spain has risen to 950 in the last day, the highest daily increase since the beginning of the epidemic. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Apr 02, 01:08 PM, 4/2/2020