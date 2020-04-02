Ramat Gan mayor: Pleased at stricter measures in Bnei Brak

Mayor of Ramat Gan Carmel Shama-Cohen has responded to the government's decision to impose restrictions on areas where the coronavirus has hit particularly hard.

"I am pleased to hear that the prime minister has specifically addressed what's happening in the city of Bnei Brak and has announced special and unprecedented measures to be taken, in response to our request," he said.

"We are fighting for our lives here, and it's better to suffer some unpleasantness for a few weeks than to have to start putting people in body bags like in Italy and Spain where they thought they could beat coronavirus using gentler measures."