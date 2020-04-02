MK Liberman: 'We need NIS 140 billion to emerge from crisis'

This morning, the head of the Yisrael Beytenu party MK Avigdor Lieberman discussed the economic plan he presented yesterday, designed to help the country emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

"I received quite a few comments about the economic plan I published yesterday, and one of the questions that kept coming up, and rightly so, was 'Where's the money coming from?' The answer to that is simple. I will repeat again that we need NIS 140 billion to save the Israeli economy and in order to do so, we have to take three steps:

"One: Politicians must serve as a personal example and accept a salary cut - ministers, MKs, and Director-Generals of ministries. We also have to keep the number of ministers and ministries down to 18, as the Basic Law states. This could save the country NIS 1 billion per year.

"Two: We should increase the deficit to 8%. Each percentage point increase amounts to around NIS 14 billion.

"Three: The government will have to make spending cuts in order to reach the total of NIS 140 billion."