12:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Hospital director: In two weeks, standard of care may drop Read more Director of Shaare Zedek: "Ethical standards will need to change" if hospital reaches 5,000 COVID-19 patients in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs