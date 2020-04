11:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 UK, Germany, France bypassing sanctions to sell goods to Iran Great Britain, Germany, and France have announced their plans to sell medications and other goods to Iran via a barter deal, in order to bypass sanctions on the country's regime. ► ◄ Last Briefs