Suspect in violent robbery arrested in Tel Aviv

Police investigative work led to the arrest on Wednesday of a person suspected of robbing a person of a large amount of money as he was about to deposit it in the bank.

The victim of the robbery had gone to a bank on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Street in order to deposit a sum of money via the machine in the bank's foyer. The suspected robber approached the man, with his features concealed with a cap pulled down low over his face, and violently robbed him of the money, fleeing with around NIS 15,000.

As soon as the report was filed with the police, they opened an investigation, collected testimonies, and gathered evidence at the scene.

Yesterday a suspect was arrested and today he will be brought before Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, when police will request that he be remanded in custody.