Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20
15 staff & residents tested for coronavirus in Nofim sheltered housing
Fifteen residents and staff in the Nofim sheltered housing residential home in Jerusalem have undergone a repeat test for coronavirus.
Kan News reports that staff from the nursing ward were being tested after having being exposed to two patients who had been in the ward for several days. Another staff member known to have contracted the virus has been transferred to quarantine outside the complex.
