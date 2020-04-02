Hadassah Director Prof. Zeev Rothstein enters isolation

Director of Hadassah hospital, Professor Zeev Rothstein, has gone into isolation pending the result of his second test for coronavirus.

"On the 31st of March, I met with Health Minister Litzman," he said in a statement. "Of course we were careful to maintain a two-meter distance between us at all times, but all the same, I decided to go into voluntary isolation. On the previous day, I was tested for coronavirus and the test came back negative, but now I have had another test performed and will remain in isolation until I receive the result next Monday.

"Due to the extensive and repeated testing we conduct on the medical staff working at Hadassah, we are able to quickly identify those carrying the virus, as well as those who can return to work. I will continue to work throughout this period of isolation, remaining in contact with the other members of staff at the hospital."