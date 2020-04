11:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 3rd coronavirus fatality from Beer Sheva retirement home The daughter of the third victim of coronavirus from the Mishan retirement home in Beer Sheva, Shalom Michael Jackson, said in an interview with Kan News that "I can't believe that we turned into a statistic, another number in the news." ► ◄ Last Briefs