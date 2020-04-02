Big price differences between stores for matza, matza meal

An investigation conducted by the Israeli Consumer Council has revealed that there are considerable differences in price for both matza and "kosher for Passover" matza meal, depending on where the purchase is made.

The investigation was made this Tuesday, and focused on six different brands of matzah sold in 38 different stores which have branches around the country. Special offers were included in the comparison, which excluded discounts for holders of store cards.

However, it was also noted that prices have only risen slightly from the same time last year.