Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20

DM Bennett in Bnei Brak to discuss crisis

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett arrived at the Bnei Brak municipality this morning to meet with the head of Bnei Brak's coronavirus task force, Ronny Numa. He will also discuss the crisis with the city's mayor, Avraham Rubinstein, via videoconference, as the mayor is currently in isolation.