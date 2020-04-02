4 arrested for stealing documents from the elderly

Israeli police have arrested four people suspected of stealing documents from several elderly people in the cities of Holon and Bat Yam.

The suspects are aged between 22 and 24 and are from the center of the country and the south. They were taken into police custody for interrogation.

In addition, they have been fined for violations against public health, for having traveled to a distance of more than 100 meters from their homes.

This morning, the four will be remanded in Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court and police are expected to request an extension of their arrest.