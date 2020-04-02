|
10:16
Reported
Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20
Health Minister's office staff in isolation
Staff from the office of the Health Minister have gone into isolation due to having come into contact with Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who was just diagnosed with coronavirus.
Included are the Minister's advisers, assistants, and secretaries, who will continue to work from their homes and will remain in continuous telephone contact with the Health Minister, who is also continuing to fulfill all his duties from home.
