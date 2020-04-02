Proposal: Allow soldiers to withdraw 10,000 from post-service deposit

MK Ofer Shelah, head of the Knesset's Coronavirus Committee, has proposed that soldiers who have just completed their service should be able to make immediate use of their post-service deposit, which is usually only accessible five years after completing army service.

Shelah opened the committee meeting and noted that, "I have received a number of requests from soldiers recently discharged, who asked that they be permitted to make use of their post-service deposit immediately, due to the current situation. I discussed this with members of the Defense Ministry and the Treasury, and we agreed that this seemed to be a reasonable request, and that they will look into it further."

He added that, "What seems likely is that soldiers will be allowed to withdraw up to NIS 10,000 from their deposits, in order to help them get through their present difficulties owing to the coronavirus crisis. This amendment will remain in force until the end of the year."