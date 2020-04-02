HM Director-General in isolation: 'Prepared for this eventuality'

Director-General of the Health Ministry Moshe bar Siman Tov has just gone into isolation following the discovery that Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has contracted coronavirus.

He said that, "We were prepared for this eventuality and made provisions for this in advance. I will continue to manage the crisis together with other Ministry officials, via digital means. It's possible for any one of us to have to go into quarantine," he added, noting that, "Everyone has to abide by the regulations. I continue to appeal to all citizens to obey the guidelines of the Health Ministry."