09:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 'Jewish teachers face discrimination during corona quarantine' Congressional candidate Cindy Grosz calls on NY Governor Cuomo "not to force Jewish teachers to work on first and last days of Passover."