Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20
Reuters: Iran plotted assassination of regime opponent in Turkey
According to Reuters, the United States believes the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security was directly involved in the assassination of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani, an Iranian who opposed the regime who was shot dead last November in Turkey. Reuters credited the report to a senior government official in the US administration.
Last week, it was reported that two intelligence officers at the Iranian consulate in Istanbul were responsible for the planning of the murder.
