Bituach Leumi: Govt's Passover grant won't arrive before holiday

Director-General of Bituach Leumi (Social Security) Meir Shpigler said in an interview with Reshet Bet that there was only a slim chance that the sum of money promised yesterday by the prime minister would reach people's bank accounts before the Passover holiday.

Yesterday, PM Netanyahu promised that families with children would receive a Passover grant of NIS 500 per child, limited to four children, and that pensioners would also receive NIS 500 each.

Shpigler added that Bituach Leumi would do whatever it could to ensure that the money reached families as soon as possible, perhaps even during the intermediate days of the Passover holiday.