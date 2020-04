08:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Protective goggles produced at Ichilov hospital using 3-D printing 2000 protective goggles have been produced at Ichilov hospital. The masks are produced using 3-D printing, from multi-purpose materials, and can be sterilized and re-used. ► ◄ Last Briefs