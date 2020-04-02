|
News Briefs
29th death: 78-year-old man with pre-existing conditions
A 78-year-old man died early this morning from complications caused by coronavirus.
Last week, he was admitted to Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon, and his condition deterioriated toward the end of the week and he was put on a ventilator.
Last night his condition became more critical, and doctors were unable to save his life despite their attempts.
Barzilai hospital noted that the man suffered from pre-existing health issues.
