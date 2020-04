08:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Governor of Bank of Israel: No vaccine until December at earliest Professor Amir Yaron, Governor of the Bank of Israel, was interviewed on Army Radio today. He stated that in his estimation, a vaccination against coronavirus will not be found until December at the earliest, and added that, "Even if we start to relax the closure after the Passover break, we won't immediately start up the economy - we will do things gradually." ► ◄ Last Briefs