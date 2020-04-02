US Intelligence: China faked the numbers - crisis was much bigger

Bloomberg News has reported on an American intelligence briefing which established that China concealed the true dimensions of the coronavirus crisis within its borders. The news report adds that this intelligence briefing was passed on to the White House.

The number of those infected by coronavirus in China as reported by its regime was around 82,000 people, with around 3,300 deaths, but US officials told Bloomberg News that their intelligence suggests that the Chinese government falsified the numbers. Officials in the White House and in the Chinese Embassy in Washington refused to comment on the allegation.