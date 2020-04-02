08:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Gaza factory producing thousands of face masks for Israel A factory in the Gaza region is producing face masks for Israel, Kan News reports. The factory has already produced hundreds of thousands of face masks in the last month, which were exported to Israel. The owner of the factory said that he employs hundreds of workers, and that they have a production capacity of up to 20,000 masks per day. They receive raw materials from Israel and use them to produce masks and protective clothing for medical personnel. ► ◄ Last Briefs